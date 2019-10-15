Gwen Stefani Reveals ‘Outtake’ From ‘Shape’ Cover Shoot Amid ‘The Voice’ Exit

Gwen Stefani is on the cover of the November issue of Shape magazine, with the inside of the issue featuring a photo spread of the singer in a variety of eye-catching outfits. On Sunday, the mom of three posted an outtake from the shoot, sharing a snap of herself posing in a long-sleeved black bodysuit with a giraffe print pattern and a coordinating pair of thigh-highs. She kept her caption simple, writing only, “Outtake Gx.”

The cover of the magazine saw the 50-year-old in a black embellished jacket, black briefs and black lace tights, while Stefani posed for other shots in a black feathered unitard, houndstooth jacket and skirt set and a black dress with massive bell sleeves covered in pink embellishments.

During her interview with Shape, Stefani discussed her kids, her fitness routine and life with boyfriend Blake Shelton, sharing that The Voice coach helped her “heal” after her divorce from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“I feel as if I spent the last four years healing — you know, trying to build my life again,” she said. “Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts.”

Stefani added that despite her busy schedule, she always makes sure to make time for what’s most important to her.

“Balance is the hardest thing, but it’s also the most important — being with my family, having time with Blake where we just watch movies,” she said. “It seems like, with your career, you have to keep swimming, keep moving, or else you’re going to look back and go, ‘Shoot, it’s over.’ I don’t like feeling like that. I want to do creative things when I want, and I want to stop chasing all the time. It’s hard, but I’m really enjoying being in the moment.”

Stefani also opened up about life as a mom to her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, explaining that her kids have helped her become more efficient.

“One thing the kids have taught me is how to be more organized,” she said. “I lived at home until I was 26, then I had a tour manager, then a manager, then an assistant. On tour, you even have somebody who has the key to your hotel room. But as a mom, you have to be the one in charge.”

