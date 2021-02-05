Gwen Stefani Responds to Fan's Criticism of Her TikTok 'Fail'

✖

Gwen Stefani is trying to conquer another medium, and it is not going so well, at least according to one fan. After Stefani posted a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing to one of her own songs, one of her followers thought she was terrible at it. The former No Doubt singer called out the critic, but hilariously not on TikTok. Instead, she posted the response on her Instagram Story and even misspelled the name of the video-sharing social network.

On Thursday, Stefani, 51, shared a clip of herself singing along to her song "Bubble Pop Electric," which was featured on her 2004 album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. The video even used the head whipping filter. While many of Stefani's TikTok followers showered her with love, one did not. "I love watching celebrities totally fail TikTok. Love Gwen she's amazing buuuuut," the person wrote.

"Thank u for calling me out you're right!!!" Stefani shared on her Instagram Story, agreeing that the popular social network is not really for her. "TikTock [sic] is not for me, but help yourself to my music and enjoy!! Wait... am I a celebrity??" Stefani added a laughing emoji. The negative comment also did not stop Stefani from using TikTok, as she shared a throwback video on Friday from her days with No Doubt in the 1990s.

While Stefani handles the TikTok bug, she is also working on her wedding to country star Blake Shelton. The two got engaged last year, and they might have at least one other famous person at the nuptials. After Stefani praised Miley Cyrus' performance for NPR's Tiny Desk series, Cyrus offered to be their wedding singer. "I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. Whatever you want," Cyrus tweeted to Stefani on Jan. 31. "It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!"

Stefani and Shelton dated for five years before getting engaged. Stefani did not want to rush to get engaged. In a recent Today interview, Stefani said she was "gun shy" about getting engaged to Stehlton, as the two have both gone through divorces. "I think there was a lot to consider when you have so many people involved," Stefani, who shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, said. "Children, and their hearts, and everybody in my family [and] his family, we all went through a lot together." Stefani went on to say that the two "always talked about it" and thought it "needed to happen" eventually. "There was a lot of healing to do," she said.

Earlier this week, NBC announced that Shelton will be back for a 20th season of The Voice when it premieres on March 1. Stefani, who was a coach in Season 19, will not be returning. The other coaches are Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas. Darren Criss, Brandy, Dan + Shay, and Luis Fonsi will serve as Battle Advisers.