Gwen Stefani Posts New Photo Following ‘The Voice’ Airing, and Fans Want Her to Stay

Gwen Stefani just shared a new photo with her fans via Instagram and not only are her followers loving her fabulous look, they’re also wanting her to stay as a judge on The Voice. The “Hollaback Girl” singer recently announced that she would be leaving the show, yet again, to pursue other opportunities. But it seems fans aren’t so happy about it. Stefani shared a photo of herself standing on the famous, red judges chair in a pink and blue short dress, accessorized by a white belt and silver jewelry. Fans couldn’t get enough of her look.

One follower wrote, “This dress is bananasssssssssss,” referring to one of the singers songs.

Someone else said, “Are you kidding me [heart eyes emoji],” while another person echoed, writing, “WOW! Absolutely stunning [fire emoji].”

Stefani’s return to the popular singing competition didn’t last long. As she currently sits beside her man Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, NBC announced that Jonas Brother band member Nick Jonas would be taking her place in the upcoming season set to air next spring. This isn’t the first time fans have been caught off guard. The “Sweet Escape” singer was taking the place of former, original judge Adam Levine after his unexpected departure. Levine announced at last minute that he would not be returning to the show, even catching his best friend Shelton off guard as well. That’s when Stefani stepped in who had already been a judge during Seasons 7, 9 and 12, before returning for 17.

Before returning, Stefani admitted that she had second thoughts about coming back because she doesn’t consider herself a “competitive person.”

“I’m not a competitive person,” she told Travel Girl. “In fact, competition makes me really uncomfortable. It was probably one of the reasons I almost didn’t do the show, because I couldn’t picture myself pitching myself and trying to fight, especially against a very competitive person like Adam Levine. Blake [Shelton] and Adam were so good at that. The longer I was on the show, the more I understood what I need to do to ‘pitch’ for an artist and to go for it.”

Despite her departure, even though so many fans want her to stay, Jonas did express his excitement for the new opportunity.

“I’m so excited to be part of The Voice family,” Jonas said. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artist really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”