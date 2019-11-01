Gwen Stefani Fan Not OK With ‘Creepy Dude’ Grabbing Her Leg in Staged Instagram Photo

Gwen Stefani’s latest Instagram photo is garnering some heat due to its presence of a “creepy man” and the positioning of her leg. On Thursday, The Voice judge, who is set to exit the NBC singing competition following its current season, took to the social media platform to re-post a post from Martyn Bullard, who attended her Just a Girl Las Vegas residency.

“She’s just a girl ….. in Vegas ! The unbelievable [Gwen Stefani] show in Las Vegas is all, everything and more!” Bullard’s post read. “Most fun night filled with all her greatest hits , mega glam outfits and a touchingly personal journey told through beautifully shot video, dialogue and song. An absolute [must see]…[Just a Girl].”

“Got to hang with this super babe [Martyn Bullard] last night [thank u for making the] triptoVegas!” Stefani captioned the re-posted image. “Sooooooo exited to hang w u and your talent! Gx.”

Although many fans took to the comments section to praise Stefani’s stunning vocals and her figure, one fan took issue over the fact that Bullard was holding the singer’s leg in the image.

“Creepy dude – no leg grabbing,” one fan slammed the position, something that many others seemed to also take issue with.

“Aren’t you with blake???” one asked, referencing Stefani’s The Voice co-judge and longtime boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

“Are YOU trying to hurt blake…Stop doing that blake won’t like that,” another wrote in a series of comments. “Marty shouldit (sic) tach (sic) GWEN ever again and stay away…wGen is WITH BLAKE….He needs to stay away from blake and gwen.”

“[Blake Shelton] why are you letting another man touch your WOMAN?????????” another asked.

Although Stefani did not respond to any of the comments, fans can likely rest easy with the knowledge that Stefani and Shelton seem as strong as ever. Speaking to SHAPE about her and Shelton’s four-year relationship last month, the No Doubt frontwoman called it “healing.”

“I feel as if I spent the last four years healing — you know, trying to build my life again,” she told the magazine. “Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts.”

She also spoke out about splitting her time between Los Angeles and Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, stating that, “spending time in the middle of America [on Blake’s ranch] — that’s something I didn’t expect. The way we live at the ranch is really simple. There are watermelons that Blake planted and all my wildflowers. It’s a nice contrast to L.A.”

Stefani and Shelton began dating after meeting on the set of The Voice in 2015 following both of their respective divorces (Shelton from Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale).