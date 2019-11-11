Gwen Stefani Denies Wearing Engagement Ring to People’s Choice Awards After Blake Shelton Proposal Speculation

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton haven’t agreed to tie the knot just yet, despite The Voice fans’ excitement when she rocked a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger to the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night. When asked if the sparkler meant the country crooner had dropped to one knee after their four years of dating, Stefani revealed the ring’s placement was more practical than a symbol of a shift in her relationship status.

“It might be a real ring, a real diamond but it’s not a wedding ring. No, no,” the No Doubt singer told E! News. “It actually doesn’t fit over the glove on this hand so I put it on this hand. But good, right?”

She reassured fans that when the day does come that the two make things official that way, she’ll make things more obvious on her end. “When I have something to say, I’ll say it,” Stefani said.

Stefani might not have been celebrating an engagement, but she was definitely the woman of the evening as she was honored with the 2019 Fashion Icon award.

“Wow, this is hard to digest. I just always, always loved fashion. It was just one of those very instinctual things, I think probably because of my mom. My mom, my grandma, my great-grandma (all) sewed clothes,” Stefani told the audience while accepting the award. “My mom would come home from school, and my grandma would have made her prom dress, so I feel like my favorite thing in my life is to go to the fabric store with my mom and pick out different looks … it was always there, so the fact that this is happening now is hard to imagine, because it’s just what I do.”

Shelton and Stefani may be bonded now, but Shelton admitted on Martina McBride’s Vocal Point podcast recently that they didn’t hit things off at first when she joined The Voice.

“If you thought the [PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive title] was shocking, mine and Gwen’s relationship is probably the biggest head-scratcher,” Shelton said on the podcast. “I’ll even say that she was, of all the coaches, the least that I had gotten to know the first season she was on the show because she had just had a baby, and I mean just had a baby.”

“So any time there was downtime, she was busy. She was gone, she was in her trailers, she was taking care of the baby,” he continued. “There was never those moments that usually happen on this show, where at the end of the day we’re sitting around out here at the couches and having a drink, talking, laughing.”

By 2015, however, Stefani was in the middle of a divorce from Gavin Rossdale, while Shelton’s marriage to Miranda Lambert was also ending.

“A lot of life had happened and we’d been through a lot, and we bonded actually over that,” Shelton recalled. “And it’s one of those things that, who knows? It had to have been meant to be.”

