Gwen Stefani Breaks Instagram Silence With Epic ‘No Doubt’ Throwback Cover Photo After ‘The Voice’ Exit

It was reported this week that Gwen Stefani won’t be returning to The Voice for Season 18 in the spring, and while the singer hasn’t yet commented on the news, she has returned to Instagram to promote her upcoming projects and share a little throwback with fans.

On Thursday, Stefani looked back on her days with No Doubt by sharing the cover art for the band’s album Tragic Kingdom, which was released on Oct. 10, 1995.

“Celebrating 24 Years of Tragic Kingdom,” she wrote. “Thank u for listening gx #TragicKingdom #goodtimes #feelslikeyesterday.”

Tragic Kingdom was No Doubt’s third studio album and contained the hit singles “Just a Girl” and “Don’t Speak.” Reese Witherspoon shared her appreciation for the latter song in the comments, writing, “Don’t Speak was My Song!”

“Like it was yesterday,” wrote Sara Foster, while The Voice host Carson Daly joked, “Holy s— I’m old.”

“Just a Girl” inspired the name of Stefani’s Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater, which will see its final dates in February 2020 and May 2020. The shows will coincide with The Voice‘s spring season and are likely the reason Stefani won’t be sitting in a red chair next season.

Along with her throwback post, Stefani promoted the residency on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a video of her dancers rehearsing for the show, which begins its fifth leg on Oct. 11 with series of concerts through Nov. 2.

“So excited to see u tomorrow at #JustAGirlVegas!” she captioned the clip. “My incredible dancers are ready gx #Rehearsals #whatyouwaitingfor #winditup #luxurious #LAMB15.”

The mom of three also shared a video of boyfriend Blake Shelton, who is also a coach on The Voice, joking about dating a co-worker.

“Being in a relationship with a co-worker? I do know something about that,” the “God’s Country” singer says in the clip. “For me, it’s trying to be good at my job but at the same time trying to act like I don’t really care and I’m really rooting for her and ‘Oh my God, you’re team’s so good,’ meanwhile I know there’s no chance she has to win this thing.”

“[Blake Shelton] omg how dare u!” Stefani joked.

