Guns N’ Roses Frontman Axl Rose Bashes Donald Trump’s Response to California Wildfires

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose is not happy with Donald Trump’s response to the California Wildfires, and the rocker took to social media to bash the President over it.

Trump previously made a controversial statement on the natural disaster, tweeting out, “There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests,” he added. “Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

Rose has since fired back at the President, asserting that “it’s a lack of federal funding that’s at the ‘root’ of the purported forest mismanagement.”

“Only a demented n’ truly pathetic individual would twist that around n’ use a tragedy to once again misrepresent facts for attempted public/political gain at other’s expense,” Rose continued.

Um…actually…it’s a lack of federal funding that’s at the “root” of the purported forest mismanagement. Only a demented n’ truly pathetic individual would twist that around n’ use a tragedy to once again misrepresent facts for attempted public/political gain at other’s expense — Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 11, 2018

Notably, Rose is not the only rock star to take a hard line against Trump’s stance, as former Skidd Row singer Sebastian Bach also chided the President for his comments.

“Oh my God. Thousand Oaks is not in the forest. Agoura Hills is not in the forest. Malibu is not in the forest,” Bach tweeted. “The reason for these fires is called [climate change]. It’s called [science]. And it’s only going to get worse because you don’t know or care what a forest is.”

Oh my God. Thousand Oaks is not in the forest. Agoura Hills is not in the forest. Malibu is not in the forest. the reason for these fires is called #climatechange . It’s called #science . And it’s only going to get worse because you don’t know or care what a forest is //t.co/jgmttVxpD6 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) November 10, 2018

Trump later followed his controversial comments by announcing that he “approved an expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California,” because he “wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on.”

“I am with you all the way,” he added. “God Bless all of the victims and families affected.”

The full level of devastation done to the parts of California that have been ravaged by the fires is still unknown, but firefighters and first responders continued to battle the blaze.