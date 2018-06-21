‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams Ordered to Pay $100,000 a Month in Spousal and Child Support

Jesse Williams will now pay $100,000 in child and spousal support to estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee as their divorce proceedings continue.

The Grey’s Anatomy star was ordered to pay $50,000 a month in child support, as well as the previously ordered $50,000 he was already paying his estranged wife in spousal support. The spousal support had been previously upped from $33,000.

According to TMZ, Williams and Drake-Lee have two kids together, the new amount comes as his lawyers argued the spousal support was enough to cover support for the children, but the law separates the two.

According to court documents, the actor makes approximately $521,000 a month.

The new support orders are temporary until the pair reach a final settlement, or until the courts impose a final order on their divorce.

Williams filed for divorce from his wife of five years in April 2017 and the pair have been battling it out in court ever since, with dramatic alimony negotiations and a brief relationship between him and actress Minka Kelly.

The actor was recently linked to New York-based sports commentator Taylor Rooks.

The SportsNet anchor also hosts her won podcast called TimeOut with Taylor Rooks. The 26-year-old was seen accompanying Williams to a Kevin Hart stand-up performance in Atlantic City over Memorial Day weekend.

Drake-Lee originally sought sole custody of the couple’s children, but ultimately settled on joint custody. Along with the child and spousal support, Williams must also reportedly send half of his residual payments for any work done between September 2012 and April 2017 to his ex-wife.

Not long after the divorce was announced, Williams was romantically linked to Kelly. The two key their relationship out of the spotlight, but dealt with rumors their relationship had started while Williams was still with his wife.

Williams addressed the cheating rumors in Jay-Z’s documentary, Footnotes for 4:44.

“I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years — 13 years,” he said. “All of a sudden, mother f—ers are writing think pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like, with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”

Williams is best known for playing the role of Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy. Drake-Lee is a successful New York real estate agent.

Grey’s Anatomy will return Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET in fall 2018 on ABC.