‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Faced ‘Substantial Medical Bills’ Before His Death

Living with ALS was not an easy feat for Grey’s Anatomy staple Eric Dane. Ahead of his recent death at the age of 53, the actor was reportedly in medical debt due to his ongoing care.

A GoFundMe campaign for Dane’s family has people questioning why funds are being raised. TMZ reports his financial situation ahead of his passing was not the best.

A GoFundMe was created to benefit his two teenage daughters. But many wonder why the family is in need of the money and it’s due to his medical debt.

Sources told TMZ the actor faced substantial medical bills during his battle with ALS. As his wife Rebecca Gayheart mentioned publicly, Dane required 24/7 care and had a full time at-home medical staff to help with daily life. His friends started the campaign. So far, $355K has been raised.

Celebrity friends have donated, including Hailey Bieber and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who both separately gave at least $20K.

Speaking to Diane Sawyer for Good Morning America, Dane reflected on his diagnosis, stating at the time, “I wake up every day, and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening. It’s not a dream.”

Gayheart and Dane wed in 2004. She filed for divorce in 2018, but the pair later called off the split seven years later amid his ALS battle. Gayheart told PEOPLE of her current state of mind while dealing with Dane’s health, “I don’t think I’m at a place yet where I can pull out a positive nugget. I’m not there yet.” Currently, there is no cure for ALS. Depending on genetics, there is a medication that can slow progression down.

“I mean, we’re definitely dealing with something that has brought us all together, and Eric will always be my family, whether we’re married or not, or living in the same house or not, but yeah, we are closer, but we don’t like the reason why,” she said. “It’s a horrible disease, and I wish that there was a cure. I hope they find one soon, because it is just so sad.”