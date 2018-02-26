‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Responds to Rebecca Gayheart’s Divorce Petition

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane responded to his estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart’s divorce petition, and it looks like the two are heading towards a conflict-free split.

The 46-year-old Gayheart filed for a divorce on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles County Superior Court after 14 years of marriage. She asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two children, Billie, 7, and Georgia, 6. Gayheart is also seeking spousal support.

On Monday, TMZ reported that the 45-year-old Dane filed his response. In it, he agreed to her spousal support and custody requests. He also cited irreconcilable differences for the reason behind the split.

Dane and Gayheart also filed their legal documents without lawyers. According to TMZ, this is a common move for celebrities who would rather have their managers handle property settlements.

On Jan. 10, TMZ spotted Dane with an unknown woman.

The couple have had their share of legal problems. In 2001, Gayheart struck and killed a 9-year-old while driving and talking on her cell phone. She was sentenced to three years probation after pleading no contest.

In 2009, the couple were involved in a sex tape scandal when Gawker posted a clip of them having a threesome with another woman. Dane also spent time in rehab in 2011 for an addiction to painkillers.

“We’ve all made mistakes. My one regret is that I got the person I love most wrapped up in all that: Rebecca,” Dane told PEOPLE in 2014.

Dane’s rehab stint forced him to take a break from The Last Ship. He opened up about his battle with clinical depression on the Today Show.

“I was seeing these doctors, thinking there was something physically wrong with me because I’d never felt like that,” Dane told Today. “I’d dealt with depression throughout my life, and it was always manageable. I just felt, you know, everybody feels a little blue.”

Dane is best known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy from 2006 to 2012 and now stars on TNT’s sci-fi series The Last Ship. As for Gayheart, she starred in the films Scream 2 and Jawbreaker, and appeared in TV in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Earth 2.



