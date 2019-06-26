‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Isaiah Washington Pays Tribute to Beth Chapman Amid News of Passing

Grey’s Anatomy alum Isaiah Washington, who starred in the medical drama from 2005 until 2007, has paid tribute to Beth Chapman, amid the recent news of her death. Chapman battled cancer of the last few years, and this week she passed away.

Since the news of her passing was announced, many have been sharing memorial messages for the late reality TV star on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Washington shared a photo of Chapman and included an “RIP” caption.

Many others have posted memorial message for Chapman, including Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who tweeted, “So heartbroken. RIP [Beth Chapman] We love you.”

“RIP Sweet [Beth Chapman]. Sending our deepest sympathy and prayers to [Dog the Bounty Hunter] and his family,” actor Scott Baio said.

Rest in peace Beth Chapman… a good lady and a great American. pic.twitter.com/lZmWZTAEjk — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) June 26, 2019

“So sorry to hear of the passing of [Beth]. My condolences to [Dog] and their family at this time,” politician Allen West wrote.

“Rest in Peace Beth Chapman,” author Brigitte Gabriel added. “Beth was an upstanding citizen who exemplified what it means to live the American dream. My thoughts and prayers go out to her entire family and husband, [Dog].”

No words to describe this huge loss of my heroic and dear friend #BethChapman. Prayers needed for @DogBountyHunter and all of us who loved Beth so very much and her indomitable spirit. #RIpBelovedBeth #DogTheBountyHunter #DogAndBeth https://t.co/Ys2OCRqRrV — Rita Cosby (@RitaCosby) June 26, 2019

Many of Chapman’s fans have also commented on her death, with one tweeting out, “Beth Chapman you will be missed we all love you! Hugs & Prayers to [Dog] the family & friends! You ran the show down here on earth so I know you will be running thing up there in heaven before God even realizes it lol! RIP Beth! God Bless all of her family and friends!”

“Duane, I am so sorry for your loss my friend,” someone else tweeted to Chapman’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman. “I am saying this with tears in my eyes because, [Beth] was a fighter right till the end. I know what she meant to all of you. She was LOVED by us “Fans” so much. GOD BLESS THE CHAPMAN FAMILY.”

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

It’s been reported that rather than be buried, Chapman will be cremated.