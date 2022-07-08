Gregory Itzin, '24' Actor Who Played President Charles Logan, Dead at 74

Gregory Itzin, who played President Charles Logan on Fox's hit series 24, died on Friday. The actor, who also had a successful career on stage, was 74. Itzin's death was announced by 24 executive producer and director Jon Cassar, who did not specify his cause of death.

"My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," Cassar wrote on Twitter. "He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with but more than that he was an all around great guy. He'll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest in Peace friend."

Itzin joined 24 during the show's fourth season in 2005, initially appearing as Vice President Logan before returning the following season as the president. Itzin would become one of the show's main characters during his tenure, which continued through the series until it wrapped in 2010. For his role as Logan, Itzin was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. The actor had previously been nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in 1993's The Kentucky Cycle.

Itzin first began working in TV in the late 1980s, appearing in small roles on shows including Mork & Mindy, Charlie's Angels, Fame, Dallas, Hill Street Blues and Lou Grant. Itzin also appeared in films including Airplane!, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and The Fabulous Baker Boys. In the 1990s, Itzin would appear in Matlock, Major Dad, Quantum Leap, L.A. Law, Picket Fences, Something Wilder, ER, and Murder One, in which he portrayed Distract Attorney Roger Garfield.

In the 2000s, Itzin appeared not only on 24, but also on Profiler, Bull, Strip Mall, The Practice, Friends, Judging Amy and in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Enterprise and Voyager. Following his role on 24, Itzin appeared on Big Love, The Mentalist, Covert Affairs, and Mob City, with his most recent role being on NCIS. He also appeared in films such as The Change-Up, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and The Ides of March, as well as Lincoln, in which he portrayed Judge John A. Campbell. Itzin also maintained a thriving stage career throughout his life.