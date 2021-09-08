Fox in ‘Active Discussions’ to Bring Back Iconic Drama Series

FOX may be preparing to bring back one of your favorite shows. Deadline reported on Wednesday that FOX is in “active discussions” to bring back 24. The series aired for eight seasons and produced a limited follow-up show, a spinoff, and a movie.

It’s entirely possible that fans will be able to see a new take on the Kiefer Sutherland drama, as FOX Entertainment President Michael Thorn explained that the network is in “active creative discussions” to make it happen. Even though nothing is set in stone just yet, he mentioned that there is “potential” for a new 24 series to come to fruition. He explained, “There’s still a possibility; there’s still some discussions with the producers on a take that we have yet to hear. There [are] some active, creative discussions that are happening.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Considering that 24 executive producer Howard Gordon also shared an interesting take about the future of the series, it seems like there is much interest in making a revival happen. During a recent interview with Deadline, Gordon said that a new take on 24 is “always percolating.” However, he also stressed that nothing is official as he still needs to think about how all of the “pieces” will “come together.” 24 lasted for eight seasons on Fox, airing from 2001 to 2010. The series won 20 Emmy Awards during the course of its run and garnered even more nominations. Fox would go on to produce a 12-episode limited 24 series that aired in 2014. A two-hour television movie, 24: Redemption, was released in 2016 that also starred Sutherland. In 2017, Fox aired the 24 spinoff, 24: Legacy, which starred Corey Hawkins. 24: Legacy lasted for one season on the network.

24 isn’t the only series that Fox may be aiming to bring back. In particular, he previously said that he would “love to do more” Glee. But, when it comes to pitches for Glee or fellow Fox property Prison Break, he hasn’t heard any. The network head explained, “We always welcome celebrating our iconic shows and revisiting those with surprising takes and new approaches, so, especially in this crowded market, we’re always open to reinventing our best IP with some of our favorite partners.”