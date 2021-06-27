✖

A Maryland waitress called out Grease actor Eddie Deezen for harassment after he posted a bizarre Facebook rant about her eyelashes last week. Kara Lashbaugh called Deezen a "f—ing creep" who repeatedly asked her co-workers for her schedule and would leave the restaurant if she did not wear makeup. On Friday, Deezen's public relations manager, Steve Joiner, dropped the actor as a client, calling what he did "very creepy" and "very wrong."

Back on June 21, Lashbaugh shared screenshots of a now-deleted Facebook rant Deezen published last weekend, written in all capital letters. In the long post, Deezen claimed he went into a restaurant every week on a Wednesday for lunch because of a "very nice" waitress he liked talking to. The woman wore "long false eyelashes, and she looked incredibly beautiful and sexy with them on," the 64-year-old actor wrote. Deezen claimed he gave her a $20 tip every time he went in and would leave a note "telling her she was beautiful and thanking her for being such a great waitress."

Eddie Deezen is a fucking CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and i’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES. And this grown ass old man has the balls to post this on facebook about me im losing my mind pic.twitter.com/FBFTLdp5Mx — Kara (@KaraLashbaugh) June 22, 2021

Dezeen insisted he never touched the woman, but the "fun spell was over" when he saw her without the false eyelashes. While he saw the waitress wear the fake eyelashes again on other days, he would walk out whenever he didn't see her wear them. Throughout the rant, Deezen claims he doesn't want to appear to be sexist or objectifying women but then goes on to do so.

"Eddie Deezen is a f—ing CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and I’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES," Lashbaugh wrote on Twitter. "And this grown a— old man has the balls to post this on Facebook about me I'm losing my mind."

After Lashbaugh tweeted screenshots of Deezen's rant, Deezen responded by calling her an "attention w—" in another Facebook rant, reports TMZ. OIn that rant, Deezen claimed he received nasty private messages from Lashbaugh's friends and accused the waitress of trying to get 15 minutes of fame. Lashbaugh later told TMZ she did not file a police report but is planning to meet with a lawyer to see if there is a case. Dezeen's attorney, Adam Hirshfield, told TMZ the actor now believes his life is in danger because of cyberbullying and police told him he would have to file for a no-contact order.

Meanwhile, Joiner told Fox News he will no longer work for Deezen. "It's creepy what he did. It's very creepy. It's very wrong," he said Friday. "I think it's immoral. I think it's sexist and it's unconscionable. All this young lady is trying to do is work support herself, and the last thing she needs is a grown man in his 60s doing something like that."

I told the truth about something that happened to me and now the entire tri state area is either making memes about it or sending me hate messages so that’s cool lol there’s a reason so many things go unreported i’m literally sick — Kara (@KaraLashbaugh) June 23, 2021

The restaurant at the center of the situation, the Crabby Pig in Cumberland, Maryland, has reportedly banned Deezen. "I have read, reviewed, and took a couple of hours to think on this. I am here to inform you that your business is no longer welcome at the Crabby Pig," the owner's daughter, Rachel Crawford, wrote on Facebook, reports The Daily Mail. "Our servers are not there to fulfill your sexual fetishes. Our jobs are to solely serve food and make sure we give great service."

The restaurant also posted a photo of its waitresses to show support. "We are proud of our menu, proud of our service, and even prouder of our people. That's why we expect - no, actually, we insist - that our customers treat them with the same respect those customers receive," reads the statement.