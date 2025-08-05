Grammy-Nominated Singer Cancels Tour After Tickets Sell Poorly

A Grammy-nominated singer was forced to cancel his entire North American tour after he was only able to sell just 20 tickets for some of his shows.

Canadian singer JP Saxe, best known for his 2019 Grammy-nominated hit single “If The World Was Ending” featuring his ex-girlfriend Julia Michaels, shared the news in an Instagram Reel.

His upcoming Make Yourself At Home tour was set to perform in various 2,000 seat venues across 32 shows in the U.S., but advance ticket sales barely went over 20 tickets for several of the tour dates.

“I’m extremely embarrassed to tell you this, but I’m going to tell you anyway. If I don’t sell 20 or so thousand tickets to my tour in the next 48 hours, it’s going to be cancelled,” he said in the first Reel. A later update confirmed that while he was able to sell a few thousand more tickets after that video, it wasn’t enough and the tour was officially cancelled.

In the updated Reel, Saxe told his fans he was “incredibly grateful” and that “this really was the nicest the internet has ever been to me.” He said fans who purchased tickets will “get a refund with a side of gratitude from a crazy, redheaded Canadian.”

Saxe’s sophomore album, A Grey Area, was released in 2023. His latest EP, Make Yourself At Home, was released on June 27 of this year.