Grammy-Nominated Singer Breaks Back in Skateboarding Mishap

Grammy-nominated singer Forrest Frank recently fractured his back in a skateboarding accident.

In a graphic video posted by the singer on his Instagram page, the singer is shirtless and not wearing a helmet as he rides a skateboard on the sidewalk near his 2-year-old son. In the clip, he falls and hits his lower back on the edge of pavement as he falls into gravel and shrubs.

“Ouch, are you OK daddy?” his son asks him in the clip.

“dads, this is your sign to get off the stick,” Frank wrote in the caption. “it was just a casual session with my 2 year old so i didn’t even think to put a helmet on (hindsight is 20/20). thankful to God that it wasn’t any worse. Multiple fractures to L3 and L4. will be laying in bed for a while….so sorry Grace.”

The Christian pop singer is already hard at work with music about the experience, however, and has posted several snippets of a new song about his fall.

The Waco, Texas based singer is rising to the mainstream in recent months. His song “Your Way’s Better” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at #72, and his music regularly tops Billboard’s charts for religious music.

Before his work as a solo artist, he was a member of the band Surfaces. The group had several Billboard hits, and even collaborated with Elton John in 2020 on “Learn to Fly.”