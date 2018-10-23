Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi Is Pregnant With New Royal Baby

Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi is pregnant and expecting a child with fiancé Dimitri Rassam, with the royal revealing her baby bump at the Monte Carlo International Horse Jumping events.

A source told People that the 31-year-old is “due late this summer, early September.”

Casiraghi, who is the oldest daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, confirmed her engagement to Rassam by wearing a diamond ring on her left hand during the pair’s appearance at the 64th annual Bal de la Rose in Monte Carlo in March.

An insider told People at the time that the couple became engaged three weeks prior while on a family ski vacation in Austria.

Casiraghi, who is eleventh in line to Monaco’s throne, reportedly began seeing Rassam, a film producer, in December 2016 after being introduced by friends.

Both are already parents, with Casiraghi sharing 4-year-old son Raphael with comedian Gad Elmaleh and Rassam having welcomed a daughter with his ex-wife, model Masha Novoselova.

The newborn will be the seventh grandchild for Princess Caroline and the second for Rassam’s mother, former Bond girl Carole Bouquet.

It was initially reported that the couple would wed this month, but a source shared that plans now seem to indicate a civil ceremony around December.

A large family wedding is reportedly being scheduled for next spring, with sources speculating that the event will be held at Bouquet’s 12-acre vineyard, located on the Italian island of Pantelleria.

Casiraghi has two brothers, with her younger brother, Pierre, having wed Beatrice Borromeo in a lavish ceremony in 2015. Much like Charlotte is rumored to be doing, Pierre and Beatrice had a civil ceremony followed a few days later by a religious ceremony with a party after the fact. The couple has two children, with their youngest having been just born in May.

The royal’s older brother, Andrea, is married to Tatiana Santo Domingo, and the pair welcomed their third child in April, marking a royal baby boom for the family.

The Casiraghis are the grandchildren of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III. Their father, Stefano Casiraghi, was killed in a boating accident in 1990.

Photo Credit: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain