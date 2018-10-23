Princess Grace’s Granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi Welcomes New Baby

Another royal baby has arrived, with Charlotte Casiraghi giving birth to a son on Tuesday morning, PEOPLE reports.

Sources say the baby weighed 7 lbs., 2 oz. and was born at Princess Grace Hospital. Casiraghi is the daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco and the granddaughter of Grace Kelly. The hospital was named after Kelly, who became a princess after marrying Monaco’s Prince Rainier in 1956.

Casiraghi welcomed her son with fiancé Dimitri Rassam, and the baby is the first child for the couple. Casiraghi shares 4-year-old son Raphael with comedian Gad Elmaleh and Rassam has a daughter with his ex-wife, model Masha Novoselova.

The couple has been together after being reconnected by mutual friends in December 2016, and became engaged earlier this year.

Casiraghi confirmed her engagement to Rassam, a film producer, by wearing a diamond ring on her left hand during the pair’s appearance at the 64th annual Bal de la Rose in Monte Carlo in March.

An insider told PEOPLE at the time that the couple became engaged three weeks prior while on a family ski vacation in Austria. While nothing has been reported in regards to a wedding, it was previously speculated that the couple would tie the knot with a civil ceremony in December.

A large family wedding is reportedly being scheduled for next spring, with sources speculating that the event will be held at Bouquet’s 12-acre vineyard, located on the Italian island of Pantelleria.

“Charlotte’s very happy,” a source told PEOPLE. “Dimitri’s a very nice guy and they’ve actually known each other for a while. It’s been a remote friendship of many years.”

Casiraghi and Rassam’s son is the third child born into Caroline’s family this year — Caroline’s son Pierre and his wife, Beatrice Borromeo, welcomed a child in May and the Princess’ oldest son, Andrea, is married to Tatiana Santo Domingo, with the couple welcoming their third child in April.

The royal babies of Monaco join a British baby boom this year as well — in April, Kate Middleton gave birth to son Prince Louis; the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall welcomed daughter Lena in June; Pippa Middleton welcomed a son on Oct. 15; and it was revealed last week that Meghan Markle is pregnant with her first child with Prince Harry.

Photo Credit: Getty / Stephane Cardinale – Corbis