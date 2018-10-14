Princess Eugenie Dazzles in Second Wedding Dress for Royal Reception in New Photo

The wedding dress Princess Eugenie wore to her reception Friday night was as glamorous as the wedding gown she wore during the ceremony.

On Saturday afternoon, the Royal Family released a batch of new photos from Eugenie’s marriage to Jack Brooksbank, which marked the second wedding of the year for the family.

One of the photos provided the public a look at the private reception held at Royal Lodge, Windsor before their private dinner. It shows Eugenie wearing a blush-color dress, with Brooksbank wearing a tuxedo.

Finally, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are pictured at Royal Lodge, Windsor, ahead of a private dinner. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/4mrpIiPrU4 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 13, 2018

According to Kensington Palace, the evening dress was designed by Zac Posen and inspired by Windsor and the surrounding countryside. He chose a blush color to reflect the color of an English rose, specifically the White Rose of York.

“The pin-tucked plissé is cut on the bias and mixed with signature drapes. The White Rose of York is subtlety embroidered on both the shoulder and back which hold together the cape. The silk for the gown comes from Biddle Sawyer Silk,” the Palace statement reads.

Eugenie also wore diamond and emerald drop earrings, which Brooksbank gave her as a wedding gift. The hair slide she wore was borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II.

The palace also released several family portraits taken Friday, including one with Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. Her sister, Princess Beatrice, also appeared in the photos, alongside Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

According to Vanity Fair, Eugenie’s wedding celebrations cost the Yorks $400,000. One source told the magazine that tequila shots were served with their meal. That seems appropriate, since Brooksbank is brand manager for Casamigos tequila, the brand founded by George Clooney and Rande Barber. There were about 300 guests at the reception, and they got a special performance from Robbie Williams.

“It was mind blowing, just awesome,” one guest told Vanity Fair. “The set was kept secret until the end of the evening, when Robbie bounced onto the stage and sang ‘Angels’ and a load of hits.”

The party went on until 2 a.m., with actress Cara Delevingne reportedly one of the last to leave. Delevinge stunned everyone earlier in the day by wearing a black tuxedo to the wedding.

The festivities continued on Saturday, with the Yorks hosting a festival-style party.

Eugenie’s wedding was the second royal wedding of the year, following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s. As the daughter of Prince Andrew, Eugenie, 28, is ninth in the line of succession to the British throne, behind her older sister Beatrice.

Photo credit: Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images