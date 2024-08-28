Gospel Singer Suddenly Hospitalized: Details on Solly Moholo's Condition

South African gospel singer Solly Moholo has been hospitalized. The 65-year-old, whose real name is Solomon Molokoane, fell ill and was hospitalized shortly after performing at a concert tour in Botswana, where he traveled to pre-launch his upcoming album, Wubani O zo Pepeza, according to his management team.

Moholo's management team did not offer further details on the signer's illness, but said the musician "performed excellently at all his gigs in Botswana." However, "upon his return back to his residence in Botswana, Ntate Moholo fell ill and had to be rushed to a hospital in Botswana." As of the Monday, Aug. 26 post, Moholo's management team was still in Botswana, where they will remain until the singer "makes a full recovery in hospital. He is much better today than he was yesterday." Further information is not available at this time.

"During this time, the family would like to humbly request that you keep Ntate Solly Moholo in your prayers as he makes a full recovery," the statement read. "We will keep you updated regarding any developments."

News of his hospitalization sparked a wave of wellwsihes for Moholo, with one person writing on his management team's post, "get well soon Mogolo,will be in our prayers." Somebody else commented, "We wiish Solly Moholo speedy recovery and may God see him through this toughest times," with a third person adding, "Speedy recovery Rre Moholo."

Moholo is a well-known South African gospel singer known for his trademark ZCC uniform and "mokhukhu jive," per Music in Africa. Throughout his career, he has released countless albums, including Tsoha Jonase Nice Time Ya Bolaya, Mandela O Llela Bana, Ba Mmitsa Tsotsi, Oa Ntaela Moya, Tshwara Mo Oratang Mfundisi, Difofu Dikgopela Merapelo, and Ba Mo Kobile Kerekeng. He has also assited up and coming artists like Winnie Mashaba and Johannes Mamabolo.

Moholo's music is so beloved that in 2009, four gunmen spared his life during a hostage situation because they loved his music. Opening up about the ordeal, per Sowetan Live, said that "when I could not show them the safe, they got angry and said I should be killed. But one of them said he loved my music so they should spare my life. The one who loved my music told the other three that they also loved my music so there was no need for me to be killed – and they agreed." He said the men made off with cash, a TV, home theatre system, and clothes and fled the scene in his friend's BMW 3 Series.