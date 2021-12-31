Gordon Ramsay Slammed for Nearly $500 New Year’s Eve Meals

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is reportedly charging £345 per person at his Michelin-starred restaurant Petrus in London for a New Year’s Eve meal. The cost for the seven-course meal, which is almost $500 in U.S. currency, does not include alcohol, which will cost you extra. The menu caused outrage on social media, especially considering he has been roasted in the past for showing off the pricey small dishes served at Petrus.

On Thursday, the Daily Star published the New Year’s Eve menu at Petrus. The meal costs £300 per person, plus includes a 15% service charge automatically added to the bill. It could cost one person£345, and that does not include wine or other alcohol. The meal includes smoked eel and potato salad; roasted foi gras; Isle of Skye scallop; Dover sole; roasted Anjou pigeon; sorbet; and hazelnut mousse. Ramsay is also charging £402.50 (About $543) per person at his other London restaurant, The River Restaurant.

After news of the menu spread on social media, Twitter users were shocked. “Come back to the real world,” one person tweeted. “Overpriced tripe not worth £10 a turn,” another wrote. “I am pleased for those can afford it, I will have to stick with the chippy. Pie, chips and gravy £3.50,” another commented.

This isn’t the first time this year that the MasterChef host came under fire for the offerings at his high-priced London restaurants. Back in May, he posted a picture of the lamb dish served at Petrus as part of its £120 per person menu, notes The Sun. “Where is the rest of it,” one person asked. “Seriously thought this was a post from a ‘tiny foods’ account I follow at first,” another joked.

Outside of his reality television shows, Ramsay, 55, runs Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, which includes restaurants in the U.S. and the U.K. Ramsay’s current television shows include ITV’s Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip; National Geographic’s Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted; and the Fox shows MasterChef and MasterChef Junior.

Ramsay’s next show is Next Level Chef, which will debut on Fox on Jan. 2. The show features professional and amateur chefs who made a name for themselves on social media. They compete for a $250,000 prize. Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais serve as the mentors and judges.