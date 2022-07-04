'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Parents Just Celebrated a Stupendous Occasion

Amy Robach was in Atlanta, Georgia over the weekend to help her parents celebrate a very special occasion. Over the weekend, the Good Morning America anchor's parents marked their 50th wedding anniversary, with Robach taking a moment to commemorate the relationship milestone on social media.

Robach marked the special day in a Friday, July 1 Instagram post. The GMA star shared a gallery of images showcasing her parents' anniversary party, with one image showing the couple smiling as they sat side-by-side to cut a cake and another showing them sharing a kiss. In the caption, Robach wrote, "Happy 50th wedding anniversary to my beautiful parents who are still as madly in love with each other as they were when they met in church at the age of 15!" Contiuing the sweet message to her parents, she wrote, "Love you so very much Mom and Dad, thank you for being such a shining example of true love."

The couple's relationship milestone was met with a rush of congratulatory comments from Robach's coworkers, followers, and GMA viewers. Commenting on the post. Dr. Jennifer Ashton, the chief medical correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America, wrote, "this is so inspiring!" Sara Haines commented, "what an amazing journey you have shared together. Bravo! Sending so much love and raising a glass to you guys. Come back and we can celebrate again!!!" One fan wrote, "Beautiful and amazing couple! Happy 50th wedding anniversary."

Robach's parents aren't the only ones to mark a major milestone in recent weeks. Back on June 22, Robach's stepson Wyatt Shue was officially inducted as an Eagle Scout in New York City, with Robach marking the milestone with a special social media shout out. Just weeks earlier, on May 10, Robach's daughter Annalise, whom she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, turned 16. In a birthday tribute, the proud mom said she "had to fight back tears as I looked at your birthday pics from over the past few years," Robach adding that her daughter has "grown into such a smart, fierce, loyal and beautiful woman."

Robach is a television reporter for ABC News. Along with anchoring Good Morning America, she is also the co-anchor of 20/20. She was previously a national correspondent for NBC News, co-host of the Saturday edition of NBC's Today, and anchor on MSNBC.