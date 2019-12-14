‘Good Girls’ Star Christina Hendricks Files for Divorce From Husband Geoffrey Arend

The marriage between Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend is officially coming to an end. The Good Girls star has filed for divorce from her husband at the Los Angeles County Court Friday morning. According to People, Hendricks cited “irreconcilable differences,” and listed their initial separation date as April 19 of this year.

The former couple were married in October of 2009. Arend, also an actor, was introduced to Hendricks by her Mad Men co-star Vincent Kartheiser. Their split was officially made public this past October with a lengthy Instagram post.

“Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities,” read the message. “Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs. We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so.”

A former model, Hendricks’ star started to rise after she made her debut as the calculating office manager Joan Holloway on the AMC drama Mad Men. After premiering in 2007, the show earned her six Emmy nominations over its seven-season run. Her next major role was as Beth Boland in the NBC crime drama Good Girls, alongside co-stars Retta and Mae Whitman. The series premiered in early 2018 and was just renewed for a third season.

Arend made his big-screen debut as a stoned college kid in the 2001 comedy Super Troopers. Since then, he’s appeared in (500) Days of Summer and the horror flick Devil. He’s also done a substantial amount of voice work, from TV shows like Daria and American Dad to movies like Batman: Hush and The Angry Birds Movie.

Even though it’s been off the air for five years, it seems that the cast of Mad Men stay connected, as they cheered Hendricks on when she broke down and joined Instagram in June. She’s since turned a few heads on the photo-sharing platform, including for her presenting the evidence that she was a full-on goth kid in her younger years.

The upcoming third season of Good Girls doesn’t have a premiere date, but back in August NBC upped its order for the number of episodes from 13 to 16, making it its longest season yet.