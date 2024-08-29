David 'Big Papi' Ortiz Praises Raising Cane's 'Dynasty' at All Gold Boston Restaurant Opening

Red Sox hall of famer David Ortiz – a.k.a. "Big Papi" – joined several other celebrities and a huge horde of Bostonians on Wednesday for the opening of brand new Raising Cane's restaurant in downtown Boston. Raising Cane's had a lot to celebrate – the 28th anniversary of the brand itself, as well as it's 828th location opening on Aug. 28 – or, 8/28. Ortiz said that the city of Boston has plenty to celebrate with this opening as well.

Because Raising Cane's first opened on Aug. 28, the company is making a big deal out of its 28th year in business, explaining in a press release: "A golden birthday is a momentous occasion when someone's date of birth aligns with the age they're turning." To celebrate, its 828th location was golden from floor to ceiling, including just about every surface that wasn't a menu. CEO Todd Graves also invited Boston sports legends Ortiz and Jrue Holiday to the grand opening, along with Nashville singer-songwriter JVKE.

(Photo: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 28: <> attends the celebration of Raising Cane's "Golden Birthday" with opening of new gold restaurant on August 28, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Raising Cane's) - Dave Kotinsky)

All four public figures sat for a press conference before the ribbon-cutting, taking questions about the restaurant, their successes and everything in between. PopCulture.com's Stephen Andrew asked Ortiz what would make this unique all-gold location special for the city of Boston, and Ortiz said "the history behind it."

"For me, I'm the type of guy that – I believe in process," Ortiz went on. "Anything with a process goes way back. Raising Cane's [has] been getting it done for 28 years. Opening another place, like my man said, the reason why people keep going – keep on choosing Raising Cane's – is because of what they have done together throughout the years. Throughout time. It's a dynasty."

Ortiz acknowledged that hard work is often a grind, but he believes the payoff is worth it. He said: "Look at this place – this is what you get." As he gestured around at the gold furnishings, everyone in the room shared a laugh.

Raising Cane's went out of its way to celebrate Boston with this opening, while recognizing the company's roots in Nashville and Graves' roots in Louisiana. Ortiz is a local legend with plenty of gold trophies to his name, while Holiday just recently brought home an Olympic gold medal, and an NBA Championship trophy with the Boston Celtics last year. JVKE was on hand to perform his new single "Golden Hour" just before the ribbon-cutting.

On top of that, Raising Cane's is pledging to give back $28 million to the communities it serves this year in celebration of its birthday as well. Bostonians lined up early in the morning for the opening of this restaurant, and enjoyed a series of performances, speeches and giveaways as business got underway. Raising Cane's is now open at 101 Arch Street in downtown Boston.