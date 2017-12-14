Golden Globes Fashion Statement: Actresses Will Wear Black to Protest Harassment

Prepare for a red carpet punctuated by black gowns during the Golden Globe Awards.

PEOPLE reports that many major actresses — included those nominated and presenting — will be wearing all-black as a symbol of protest against harassment in Hollywood.

Sources say that this will start at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7, though it may extend throughout award season. The news was also confirmed on the show The Morning Breath as well.

“All female actresses attending the Globes are protesting by just wearing black gowns,” a source told PEOPLE.

Major actresses like Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep and Emma Stone are among those nominated for the annual award ceremony.

Many actresses have been vocal about rallying against sexual harassment since the October New York Times exposé against Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein and the dozens of allegations against other powerful men in the industry that followed.

Actor Kevin Spacey, filmmaker Brett Ratner, comedian Louis C.K., music producer Russell Simmons, actor Geoffrey Rush, director James Toback, actor Jeffrey Tambor and agent Adam Venit have all faced allegations from women who have come forward.

Although many stars have worn pins and accessories to express support for causes, this is the first time actresses have banded together in a full show of solidarity.

Following the Sept. 11 terrorism attack in 2001, many stars attended the twice-postponed Nov. 4 Emmys in black or pantsuits to reflect the solemnity of the national mood, but it was not a coordinated effort between stars and their stylists.