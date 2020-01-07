Golden Globes 2020: Why Jason Momoa Wore a Tank Top

Jason Momoa arrived at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday with Lisa Bonet, wearing a velvet green Tom Ford jacket as he posed alongside his wife on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. Once inside, cameras caught the actor sitting at his table, and viewers noticed that he had taken off his jacket and was wearing just a black tank top with his hair pulled into a bun.

Jason Momoa wearing a tank to the #GoldenGlobes is peak Jason Momoa. pic.twitter.com/2EbDU4FYm5 — Christian Goeckel (@goeckelespn) January 6, 2020

The move endeared Momoa even more to his fans, many of whom used Twitter to express their many feelings about his tank top with comments including:

“jason momoa already in a tank top is sending me.”

“Literally the only person on the planet who could wear a tank top to the #GoldenGlobes is Jason Momoa.”

“I love that Jason Momoa said ‘f— it. I’m gonna wear my best black tank top tonight.’”

“Jason Momoa did the red carpet at the Golden Globes in his expensive suit then said f— you all it’s hair up and tank top time and that is why he’ll always be my king.”

#JasonMomoa wearing a tank top at the Globes pic.twitter.com/BpgSfM1SSR — Academy Queens (@academy_queens) January 6, 2020

Soon after, fans noticed that Momoa had in fact given his jacket to Bonet.

Jason Momoa gave his jacket to his wife, Lisa Bonet, like the classy mother fucker he is. #GoldenGIobes pic.twitter.com/ZrtA67WUfC — Sarah Staley (@notacatladyyet) January 6, 2020

Speaking to reporters at LAX on Monday, Momoa confirmed that he shed his coat to help his wife stay warm.

“No, man, it was cold in there. I had to take care of the wifey,” he said when asked whether he had planned to show off his arms, via the Daily Mail.

Momoa continued to wear his tank top at a Golden Globes after party, photographed sitting with Bonet, who was wearing her husband’s jacket, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher at the InStyle and Warner Bros. after party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Momoa attended the Globes as a presenter, taking the stage with stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz to present the award for best actress in two categories. Bonet shares Kravitz with her ex-husband, musician Lenny Kravitz.

Photo Credit: Getty / Trae Patton/NBC