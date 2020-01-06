Golden Globes 2020: Sarah Hyland’s Epic Face She Made After Meeting Joaquin Phoenix Is Priceless

Along with the actual handing out of awards, award shows are also entertaining in that they allow celebrities who have never met to come face to face for the firs time, occasionally resulting in a moment worthy of social media. Such was the case with Sarah Hyland and Joaquin Phoenix after the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, when the pair spotted each other while arriving at an afterparty.

A succession of photos taken at the 21st annual Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes Afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel captured said moment, which began with Hyland encountering Phoenix posing with his newly acquired statue.

The Modern Family star first put her hands to the sides of her face before bowing to Phoenix, her hands pressed together in front of her, following the move by putting one hand out toward the actor and giving the camera her best shocked expression. Meanwhile, Phoenix stood holding his trophy, turning to Hyland and looking amused by the whole thing.

Hyland attended the afterparty with her fiancé, Wells Adams, wearing a strapless pink dress with a sweetheart neckline and floral detailing on the bodice. During the party, the couple participated in one of InStyle‘s elevator videos, playing a game of Twister that saw Hyland lose her balance and fall on top of the former Bachelor in Paradise star.

View this post on Instagram

Phoenix was a nominee at the Globes for his performance in Joker, ultimately taking home the prize for Best Actor in a Drama. He delivered a speech that featured several bleeps due to obscenities and also praised the Globes’ organizing body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, for making the evening’s meal a plant-based one.

According to Variety, Phoenix was the driving force behind the vegan dinner, which included chilled golden beet soup, oyster mushroom ‘scallops’ with mushroom risotto and a chocolate opera dome for dessert. The backstage bar was also reportedly plant-based, with meat absent in the sandwich options served there.

“I would like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change, it’s a very bold move, making tonight plant-based,” Phoenix said during his speech. “We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs sometimes or back, please.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Amy Sussman