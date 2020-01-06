Golden Globes 2020: Russell Crowe’s Climate Change ‘Acceptance Speech’ Has Twitter Weighing In

Russell Crowe was not in attendance at the Golden Globes and as a result, was unable to deliver his acceptance speech in person. That didn’t stop him from having a message prepared, however. On stage, Jennifer Aniston, alongside Reese Witherspoon, announced that Crowe had won for Best Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie for his part in The Loudest Voice, read a note from the Australian.

Aniston announced he was not in attendance because he “is at home in Australia protecting his family from the devastating wildfires.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Make no mistake,” his message began. “The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique amazing place it is, that way we all have a future.”

Russell Crowe, in absentia, with perhaps the most poignant statement you’ll hear tonight pic.twitter.com/Tx0H5RruoU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2020

His brief response has led to a streaming amount of support and recognition on social media. Many are pointing out his powerful statement made in a concise matter and how impactful he was despite not being in attendance.

“Russell Crowe’s message regarding the role of climate change in the Australian bushfires was amazing and so important,” a user wrote. “Well done, Russell.”

“Good on Russell Crowe for drawing attention to climate change,” one tweet read. “Horrible situation for Australia. Hope he and his family are okay.”

The message by Crowe was one of many speeches that used the moment as a platform to speak out on a political issue. Michelle Williams delivered a powerful message on women’s rights and voting, while Patricia Arquette took the time to put the President of the United States on blast.

“I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate this but also I know tonight, January 5th, 2020, we’re not going to look back on this night in the history books,” Arquette said. “We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America. A president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs including cultural sites young people risking their lives traveling across the world, people not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids’ heads. And the continent of Australia is on fire.”

All of the powerful acceptance speeches certainly did not come at the urging of host Ricky Gervais. During his opening monologue, Gervais suggested everyone avoid doing so because they “know nothing about the real world.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.