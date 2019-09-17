‘GMA’ Host Robin Roberts Speaks out After Alex Trebek Announces Devastating Cancer Update

Following Alex Trebek‘s devastating announcement that his cancer treatments are going to require more chemotherapy, GMA host Robin Roberts is speaking out in support of the iconic game show host. Taking to Twitter, Roberts said that she is in “awe” of the Jeopardy! host and his ability to face his cancer fight with “grace.” Many of her followers have since commented on her post to share their own support for Trebek, with one writing, “I love him and the show. Nothing but thoughts, prayers and hugs for him.” Another wrote, “Right?! He is so amazing. He is my true hero. Much love to the real Jeopardy champion, Alex Trebek.”

Roberts is cancer survivor herself, having fought the disease more than a decade ago through surgery, radiation treatments, and chemotherapy.

During his new interview on the morning news show, Trebek explained that he had been making progress, but now he would have to endure more treatment. “My hair started to grow back, but now I have to undergo chemo again,” he shared. “So what little hair I have grown is going to disappear again.”

I…like many…remain in awe of #AlexTrebek and his grace as he continues to face pancreatic cancer. Next on @GMA @tjholmes sat down with the beloved @Jeopardy host as he shares his latest health update and starts the new season of the show. — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) September 17, 2019

“In terms of getting my strength back, that hasn’t happened, unfortunately,” he also explained. “I was doing so well, and my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer, so we were all very optimistic. And they said good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start immunotherapy.”

Following that, Trebeck says he “lost about 12 pounds in a week,” adding, “and my numbers went sky high — much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed, so the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again.”

An emotional #AlexTrebek in a new ABC News interview: “I realize that there is an end in sight for me, just as there is for everyone else. I’m 79 years old. I’ve had one hell of a good life, and I’ve enjoyed it. And the thought of passing on doesn’t frighten me. It doesn’t.”🙏 pic.twitter.com/SnQh8MG5p9 — LightsCameraJackson (@LCJReviews) September 17, 2019

Jeopardy! is currently in its 36th season, which debuted on Sept. 9. There is currently no word on how Trebek’s cancer treatments could potentially impact his ability to continue hosting.

