Glenne Headly Dies At 63

Glenne Headly, who portrayed Tess Truehart on Dick Tracy, passed away at age 63 on Thursday night.

The actress’ reps confirmed her passing, but there has been no cause of death to report at this time.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly,” her reps said in a statement, according to Deadline. “We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this difficult time.”

Headly was most known for her Emmy-nominated role in Lonesome Dove. She also co-starred alongside Steve Martin and Michael Caine in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and alongside Warren Beatty in Dick Tracy. Her other acting credits include Don Jon, Monk, Mr. Holland’s Opus, Mortal Thoughts, and 2 Days in the Valley.

According to Headly’s IMDB page: “For the past fourteen years, she has said that family has been the most important thing to her and she has set most of her time aside to be a ‘present’ mother to her son. Movies, plays, and television are chosen, for the most part, when they occur in town or on a school break.”

She was in the middle of production on Hulu series Future Man. The show’s executives were notified of her death last night.

Glenne Headly is survived by her husband Byron McCulloch and son Stirling.

This story is developing…

Photo Credit: Twitter / @TWAwards