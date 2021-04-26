Glenn Close's Oscars 2021 Booty Shake Deserves its Own Award

✖

Glenn Close might have continued her historic Oscars losing streak Sunday night, but she did not let that keep her down. The living legend lightened up the Oscars by dancing to "Da Butt," the E.U. song featured in Spike Lee's School Daze, when comedian Lil Rel Howery quizzed the Oscar nominees at Los Angeles' Union Station. Close was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Hillbilly Elegy this year but lost to Minari's Youn-Yuh-Jung.

Questlove played a clip from "Da Butt," and Howery thought Close would not know the name of the song. She surprisingly did, even naming everyone involved in the track. Close was even censored when she complained about "Da Butt" not being nominated for an Oscar. Then Howery goaded Close into dancing to the track.

El highlight de los #Oscars con Glenn Close pic.twitter.com/YJEbQU11on — Tamara Morfín W. (@tam_mr) April 26, 2021

The scene caused everyone to laugh, including those at home. Some even joked that the performance was better than the one Close gave in Hillbilly Elegy. The movie was also nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, which it lost to Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Hillbilly Elegy was directed by Ron Howard and is available to stream on Netflix.

Glenn Close gave a better performance at the Oscars than she did for her Oscar-nominated performance. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yE5Ir0S98q — Jerry (@JerAtTheMovies) April 26, 2021

"Did not have Glenn Close doing Da Butt and knowing as much as she did about the song on the 2021 Oscar bingo card," journalist Jemele Hill wrote. "Glenn Close just straight dropped the EU knowledge at the #Oscars? What?!! DC, rep it! Now, bring the statehood," actor Jeffery Wright tweeted.

This is why we nominate Glenn Close every year, no questions asked. Meryl would not do Da Butt. — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) April 26, 2021

me watching glenn close aka my hero pic.twitter.com/8qpRhgnN2T — Aubrey Plaza (@evilhag) April 26, 2021

Close, 74, holds the record for most acting nominations without a win. Aside from Hillbilly Elegy, her other nominations for Best Supporting Actress were for The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, and The Natural. She also has four nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs, and The Wife.