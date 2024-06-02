Glen Powell Reveals Tom Cruise's Cruel Helicopter Prank

Glen Powell revealed that Tom Cruise is quite the prankster when it comes to work on set or promoting a film after the shoot. In a recent interview with British GQ Hype, Powell revealed that his Top Gun: Maverick co-star pulled a joke on his while flying back to London from reshoots at Pinewood Studios outside of the city.

"Tom goes, 'Oh no, oh no,' and he starts dropping the helicopter over London," Powell told the outlet. "I was like, 'Am I about to be the unnamed guy that dies with Tom in a smoking hole in the middle of London?'"

One can assume from there that Cruise pulled it out and likely had one of those iconic laughing fits. It's the kind of laughing fit you want to hear on a helicopter ride. Cruise is a noted pilot, of course, so this kind of joke has to be expected. If he's doing HALO jumps for a hoot, he has a certain level of prank he could reach.

Powell also revealed some of the career advice that Cruise shared with him in previous interviews. Speaking with PEOPLE in April 2022, he revealed that he initially eyed the Miles Teller role in Top Gun: Maverick before landing Hangman.

"It was really a series of those conversations that convinced me that this could be a role that could actually be exciting, that I could have a little bit of creative license. I could make it my own and make something that could be really special," he told PEOPLE. "And I have to give Tom credit, a lot of times people just try to get you on the hook to get you in a movie and none of the promises are fulfilled. But he fulfilled every single one of those promises. And I'm really proud of the movie and I'm proud of my role in it."