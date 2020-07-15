Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Worried for Their Son After Her Death

✖

Ryan Dorsey, the ex-husband of the late Naya Rivera, expressed his concern about what his and Rivera’s son, Josey, will now have to go through. Last week, Rivera went missing while out on the lake and her body was discovered five days later. The Glee actress was with their son at the time when she disappeared.

A source tells People that Dorsey feels “it’s just a nightmare” what their son will have to go through without his mom by his side. The source went on to say that even though Dorsey wasn’t with Rivera, it’s still the mother of his child and he knows that “Josey needs his mom.” According to the source, Dorsey has hardly slept over the past week and has struggled at the thought of raising Josey without Rivera, “It’s the most devastating situation.” Dorsey and Rivera were married from 2014 to 2018.

The stunning news of Rivera’s death sent shockwaves throughout the country, especially with her former castmates on the show. Members of Glee, including Heather Morris, Chris Colfer, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Kevin McHale. Colfer shared an emotional tribute to Rivera on Instagram, calling her talent and beauty “otherworldly.” He went on to say that, "She inspired and uplifted people without even trying."

Her family also broke their silence on Wednesday in a statement to Deadline. The family said they have been very grateful for all of the tributes and thoughts and prayers sent their way. "While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit,” they shared. “Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister."

Rivera’s body was found on the seventh anniversary of fellow Glee star, Cory Monteith’s, death. Rivera, who was 33 at the time of her passing, Ventura County officials determined that there was no foul play involved in her disappearance and death.

Rivera appeared on Glee as Santana Lopez on the longtime running FOX series. In addition to that, she also worked on set of The Royal Family, Devious Maids and Step Up: High Water.