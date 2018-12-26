‘Glee’ Actor Jesse Luken Arrested for DUI After Crashing Car

Glee actor Jesse Luken is going on the naughty list this year.

On Christmas Day, the actor crashed his car and was arrested for DUI. According to a report from TMZ, Luken smelled of alcohol when police arrived on the scene to find him in the driver’s seat of his Toyota, which he had run over the curb and off the road. He failed a field sobriety test and was booked.

Luken has since been released from police custody.

The actor nor his representatives have commented on the arrest. Glee fans know him for playing jock Bobby “Boom Boom” Surette. He has a number of other credits, including Timeless, Justified, Mom, and most recently, Netflix’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Luken is not the only Glee alum to face difficulties in the wake of the teen hit.

Mark Salling died by suicide almost a year ago. The actor was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. He was 35 years old at the time.

Before Salling’s death, the cast and fans were left to mourn the loss of Corey Monteith after the Glee star died of an overdose.

Monteith died at the age of 31 on July 13, 2013; his body was found in a Vancouver, Canada, hotel room. According to authorities he died of a “mixed drug toxicity” of heroin and alcohol. The Canadian actor had completed a month-long stint in a treatment facility for substance addiction in April 2013 and had been open about his lifelong struggles with substance abuse.

A year ago, actress Naya Rivera was arrested for domestic violence. Police arrested Rivera on November 25 after an alleged altercation with husband Ryan Dorsey in Kanawha County, West Virginia. The 30-year-old, who shares 2-year-old son Josey Hollis with Dorsey, was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

It has not only been heartache in the Glee fandom, however. In November, actor Harry Shum Jr. announced that he and wife Shelby Rabara are expecting their first child with an adorable pregnancy reveal on Instagram.

In the photo, the Crazy Rich Asians actor, 36, stands behind his wife, who is showing off her baby bump in a navy dress, placing his hands over Rabara’s stomach.

On Rabara’s profile, she gave fans two more traditional shots from the same photo shoot, one with her standing in profile and cradling her belly, and another with the father-to-be standing behind her, looking happy in love.