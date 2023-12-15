Giuliana Rancic Celebrates 12 Years Cancer Free at Cure Bowl (Exclusive)

The 2023 Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl takes place tomorrow (Dec. 16) with the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks taking on the Appalachian State Mountaineers at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida. And while the game features two top college football teams, it will also support those who have been impacted by cancer. PopCulture.com spoke to former E! News co-anchor Giuliana Rancic who will be attending the Cure Bowl to celebrate being cancer-free for 12 years.

"I'm super excited," Rancic, who has never been to a college bowl game, told PopCulture. "Everyone is there for a great cause. Everyone's excited to be there. What's special is Avocados from Mexico has really made it extra special because we're doing something before the game. It's called the Super Good Rally and so I'm going to be there on hand at the stadium with other survivors and thrivers, and get this, we're going to be creating signs for other women that are going through breast cancer right now. Because I'll tell you, I'm celebrating my 12-year cancer-free anniversary this week."

Rancic was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in October 2011, which led to her having a double lumpectomy followed by traditional treatment. Rancic revealed the support from those around her helped her become cancer-free. "A really big part of it and something that helped me immensely was words of encouragement from other survivors and other people going through breast cancer who were saying to me, 'You got this, G. You're going to get through this. We love you. We support you,'" she said.

"So for me to be able to pay that forward, to be able to create signs with other people's names on them to let them know, 'Hey, we're here for you. We love and support you.' That's a big part of the journey is getting that encouragement from other people. That's called the Super Good Rally. What's cool is you don't have to be at the stadium to take part in it, you can do it on social. So Avocados from Mexico has created this hashtag, #SuperGoodRally, so you can tag someone who you know that's going through breast cancer and just let them know that you're rooting for them and you're encouraging them through their journey."

When Rancic first learned she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she was shocked because she had no family history of the illness. And with her attending the Cure Bowl on Saturday, Rancic hopes the young people watching begin taking care of themselves so they can detect a health issue early.

"It's a college event and there are going to be a lot of young people watching, and I think you're never too young, especially college age, in your 20s, that's a great time to really start thinking about, especially for women breast cancer," Rancic said. "Because even if you're not getting a mammogram, still just doing self-exams, those monthly self-exams is so important. Getting to know your body so that if there is a change, suddenly something feels different, you will know because you'll be familiar with your body. So to get that message out early is great because early detection is so important."