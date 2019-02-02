Gisele Bundchen Reveals Reason Behind Split From Leonardo DiCaprio

Gisele Bündchen opened up about the end of her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio in a new interview.

The supermodel, who is now happily married to NFL star athlete Tom Brady, revealed she was partying too much at the time of her relationship with the Oscar winner and had a tendency to overwork herself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at,” Bündchen told PORTER magazine in a story posted on Friday, February 1, about her split from the actor. “Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes.”

The model and DiCaprio dated from 2000 to 2005, Us Weekly writes. She was his date to the 2005 Oscars where he was nominated for The Aviator, the only time he’s brought a girlfriend as his date to the ceremony.

She previously addressed their relationship and subsequent breakup in her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

“I had been smoking cigarettes, drinking a bottle of wine and three mocha Frappuccinos every day, and I gave up everything in one day. I thought, if this stuff is in any way the cause of this pain in my life, it’s gotta go,” she wrote. “Everyone who crosses our path is a teacher, they come into our lives to show us something about ourselves. And I think that’s what [Leo] was. What is good versus bad?”

Bündchen added: “I honour him for what he was.”

According to PEOPLE, the Brazilian model began dating Brady in late 2006 after her breakup from DiCaprio, and the pair married in 2009. They welcomed son Benjamin, 9, later that year and daughter, Vivian Lake in 2010. They also co-parent Brady’s so Jack, 11, from his previous relationship with Blue Bloods actress, Bridget Moynahan.

In her memoir, Bündchen called Jack her “bonus child.”

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” Bündchen wrote. After Jack was born, however, he “made [her] heart expand in ways [she] didn’t know was possible.”

In the PORTER interview, the model joked that her husband is the one who values clothes more than their relationship

“I’m a jeans and T-shirt kinda girl. If you see me once a year at the Met [Gala] dressed up, it’s because I have to wear a dress, otherwise I’d show up like this,” she admits. “It’s so funny. Tom actually loves clothes more than I do. Sometimes I’m like, ‘What is all this clothing that is showing up at my house?’ He just loves it. The only time he asks me advice about clothes is when we go to the Met Ball, and he wants to coordinate with what I’m wearing.”