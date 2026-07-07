‘Gilmore Girls’ Star and Wife Announce Big Baby News

Milo Ventimiglia and his wife, Jarah Mariano, recently welcomed their second child.

Mariano took to Instagram on Monday to announce to her nearly 60,000 followers that the family has grown by one with the addition of a baby boy.

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“These last couple of weeks have been chaos,” Mariano wrote. “But in the best possible way. Welcome back home Rock- Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia. Can’t wait for all of the adventures ahead with our family of 5!”

Accompanying the baby announcement were two photos: one of the newborn’s hands with mom and dad’s hands, and a second photo that shows the couple, their daughter, newborn son, and the family dog.

Ventimiglia, 48, and Mariano, 42, married in September 2023.

Milo Ventimiglia (Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images)

Ventimiglia’s big break came when he was cast as Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls. He appeared in 37 episodes of the teen dramedy between 2001 and 2007. His next major role was as Peter Petrelli in Heroes, which aired on NBC for four seasons. Among his Heroes costars was Hayden Panettiere, whom Ventimiglia briefly dated while the two were castmates. In 2016 he became instantly recognizable as Jack Pearson in the popular NBC drama This Is Us. Ventimiglia starred opposite actress/singer Mandy Moore from 2016 to 2022 and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

In addition to numerous roles as a main cast member on television, Ventimiglia’s been a regular on the big screen. He’s appeared in numerous movies such as Rocky Balboa, Grown Ups 2 and Creed II.

Mariano, who was born in Kauai, Hawaii, before moving to California, is a model and actress who has appeared in ads for Victoria’s Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch, Sephora, Old Navy, and more. She also appeared in two Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editions. She was cast in Jay-Z’s music video for “Show Me What You Got.”