Gigi Hadid Drops out of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in China Following Controversial Video

Gigi Hadid, one of the best-known supermodels in the world, will not be taking part in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. The 22-year-old announced on Twitter today that she won’t make it to China, months after she posted a controversial video where she mocked Asian facial features.

“I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year,” Hadid wrote on Twitter. “Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can’t wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can’t wait for next year! 🙂 x”

Although Hadid didn’t say it, some of her fans think she won’t be going because of a controversial video from February in which she appeared to mock Asian facial features. Her supermodel sister, Bella Hadid, posted a video where Hadid squinted her eyes while holding a Buddha-shaped cookie.

this is y’all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she’s cancelled but she never started. rat @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/b6wj5k1sXE — . (@hvrrystime) February 5, 2017



Although Bella quickly deleted the video, it still caused a firestorm in China. Hadid finally took to Weibo in September to apologize for offending.

“It hurts me to hurt anyone, and I want you all to know that it was never my intent to offend anyone through my actions and I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt or felt let down by me,” Hadid wrote. “I have the utmost respect and love for the people of China and cherish the incredible memories I have made while visiting in the past. I have learned to be very careful of how my actions can come off or be portrayed and I’m hopeful you’ll accept my apology.”

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will also be without four other models. According to Fashionista, Julia Belyakova, Kate Grigorieva and Irina Sharipova from Russia; and Dasha Khlystun from Ukraine have all been denied Chinese visas.

The fashion show will air on CBS at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

