Gigi and Bella Hadid ‘Traumatized’ After Getting Robbed

Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid are left speechless and on high alert after their vacation villa was robbed.

The two sisters were on the Greek island of Mykonos celebrating their sister Alana’s birthday when the event happened. The sisters were out on the town for a night of fun when they returned back to their luxury room only to find their belongings scattered all over the floor. They were robbed of jewellery, clothing, sunglasses and purses during the raid.

Their dad Mohamed Hadid said his daughters are “traumatized” after having their personal belongings stolen.

Not only were the girls robbed, but they felt the police were not taking their situation seriously and making it a priority. They also feel it could have been an inside job since the house staff had access to their space. Instead of sticking around, the sisters charted a private jet and returned home.

Hadid took to her thoughts to her Gi’sposables account on Instagram to say, “Mykonos film in. PS(A). Don’t let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere.”

This isn’t the only reason Hadid has been making headlines lately. She and former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron were spotted together on two separate dates.

Cameron came up short during Brown’s season when she ended up picking Jed Wyatt over Cameron. However, Brown caught wind that Wyatt had a girlfriend the entire time and decided to call their engagement off. On the final episode during After the Final Rose, when Brown and Cameron reunited, she decided to ask him out for drinks.

Not long after, the two went out and Cameron was spotted leaving her place the next morning. A few days after that, the general contractor was seen leaving Hadid’s place as well after spending time with her on two separate occasions.

The former Miss Alabama recently opened up about how she felt during an episode of Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky’s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, but so did Lindsay.

“I guess I find it disrespectful,” Lindsay said of the situation. “It’s kind of like, bro, slow your roll. You’re on Twitter talking about ‘Hannah’s the queen’ and preaching about respect, but then you’re being a little disrespectful by dating [Gigi Hadid] in such a public way where you know it’s going to get so much attention. I think that’s my beef with it.”

Brown agreed, saying, “I think that’s my beef with it too. We are not dating dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both knowing that there’s still something there.”

“When you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other,” she added. “And yea, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is okay.”