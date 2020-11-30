George Clooney Reveals He's Been Cutting His Own Hair Since the 1990s

✖

George Clooney is letting us in on the secret to more than two decades of his signature hair. The actor, 59, revealed in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning over the weekend that he had been cutting his own hair for almost 30 years with the help of the '80s vacuum hair cutting gadget known as the Flowbee.

"I’ve been cutting my own hair for 25 years," Clooney said. "My hair is really, like, straw, so it’s easy to cut. You can’t really make too many mistakes. So, years ago, I bought a Flowbee, which [came out] when I was a kid." He continued that with the use of the "vacuum cleaner" and clippers, he's been able to achieve his 'do at home. "I still have it," he added of the original Flowbee. "My haircuts take, literally, two minutes."

Actor/director George Clooney tells @thattracysmith that he's been cutting his own hair for years - by using the Flowbee haircutting machine https://t.co/SWYT8pFC8h pic.twitter.com/bKepm5LQCM — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 29, 2020

The revelation sparked jokes from people hypothesizing how Clooney's endorsement could bring back the device's popularity. Even the actor's upcoming movie, The Midnight Sky, joked in a tweet that they "can neither confirm nor deny the use of a Flowbee" on set.

The Ocean's Eleven actor hinted at his hair styling prowess last month, telling GQ for the magazine's Man of the Year Issue that he had been cutting the hair of 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, whom he shares with wife Amal Clooney, while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I cut my own hair and I cut my kids' hair and I'm mopping it," Clooney said to the magazine of other ways he's been contributing at home. "[I'm] vacuuming and doing the laundry and doing the dishes every day. I feel like my mother in 1964. You know, I understand why she burned her bra."

We can neither confirm nor deny the use of a Flowbee on the set of #TheMidnightSky. pic.twitter.com/op7gt5rLyH — The Midnight Sky (@midnightskymov) November 29, 2020

During his interview with CBS over the weekend, the Gravity actor described how his marriage to Amal in 2014 "changed everything" for him. "It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me," he explained, adding of his kids, "And then we had these two knuckleheads. It is very fulfilling and something I wasn't at all... didn't see coming."