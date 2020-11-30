George Clooney's 'Flowbee' Haircut Revelation Sends Social Media Into Frenzy
George Clooney gave quite the product endorsement during an interview while appearing on CBS Sunday Morning. The 59-year-old actor revealed that his stylish hair has nothing do with a barber he sees, in fact, it's of his own doing. "I've been cutting my own hair for 25 years," he shared in the interview before revealing that his secret is the Flowbee, which is a tool for styling hair that essentially acts as a vacuum to get what he calls his "straw" hair in place. He said he purchased the item many years ago, "My haircuts take literally two minutes."
Among his Hollywood peers, Clooney, who made major contributions to coronavirus relief efforts, has been one of the most recognizable actors over the past few decades for his good looks and style. So it's no wonder then that social media began to erupt after his revelation. Clooney's appearance on the show comes ahead of his new film, The Midnight Sky, which also commented on his secret. The film's Twitter account wrote, "We can neither confirm nor deny the use of Flowbee on the set of The Midnight Sky."
With social media seeing comments pouring in about the Flowbee, here are some of the most notable reactions to Clooney's big reveal.
Millions of men are about to butcher themselves in the hopes they can look like George Clooney; Don't do it! Its genetics! And overall being a good person.— Sandra I (@SandraIhim) November 29, 2020
This made me look for a Flowbee for my self haircutting husband. 😜— Terri2uus 🇺🇸🇩🇪🇮🇹 (@terri2uus) November 29, 2020
Every single man in America is trying to buy a Flowbee today pic.twitter.com/1tQSo6u65q— Trina Brady (@TrinaB101) November 29, 2020
My 71 yr old dad has been using the flowbee for 30 yrs and believe me his hair does NOT look like George Clooney! It is a haircut, but a hot mess as well lol
I'm not telling him, cuz than he will start comparing himself to George 🤦🏻♀️— Tricia Warner Ayoub (@rttkwarner) November 29, 2020
Get this: Flowbee’s website is crashing and the product is currently unavailable on Amazon.
Inventor Rick E. Hunts is going to have a very good Christmas.
A ..... Clooney Christmas— Michael “Fairmont” Fairbanks (@MichaelFairmont) November 29, 2020
Great. My husband's been using a Flowbee for years and I had to put my foot down last November to force a real haircut before our friends' daughter's wedding. Now he'll never listen to me again...— Mary Carroll ⓥ (@MaryC1958) November 29, 2020
George is the biggest jokester on the planet. Not sure he wasn't joking about using the Flowbee.— PinkPixy (@PinkPixySprite) November 29, 2020