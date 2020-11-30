George Clooney's 'Flowbee' Haircut Revelation Sends Social Media Into Frenzy

George Clooney gave quite the product endorsement during an interview while appearing on CBS Sunday Morning. The 59-year-old actor revealed that his stylish hair has nothing do with a barber he sees, in fact, it's of his own doing. "I've been cutting my own hair for 25 years," he shared in the interview before revealing that his secret is the Flowbee, which is a tool for styling hair that essentially acts as a vacuum to get what he calls his "straw" hair in place. He said he purchased the item many years ago, "My haircuts take literally two minutes."

Among his Hollywood peers, Clooney, who made major contributions to coronavirus relief efforts, has been one of the most recognizable actors over the past few decades for his good looks and style. So it's no wonder then that social media began to erupt after his revelation. Clooney's appearance on the show comes ahead of his new film, The Midnight Sky, which also commented on his secret. The film's Twitter account wrote, "We can neither confirm nor deny the use of Flowbee on the set of The Midnight Sky."

With social media seeing comments pouring in about the Flowbee, here are some of the most notable reactions to Clooney's big reveal.