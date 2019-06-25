George Clooney Heading to Netflix for New Movie Based on ‘Good Morning, Midnight’

George Clooney is showing no allegiances to streaming services. After spearheading Hulu's Catch-22 miniseries, Clooney is heading to rival Netflix to direct and star in a movie based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight.

The post-apocalyptic science fiction film will star Clooney as Augustine, a lonely Arctic scientist trying to make contact with the crew of a spaceship on their way back to earth. The book was written by Lily Books-Dalton and published by Random House in 2016. Netflix called the film "untitled," so it does not appear he plans to use the title of the novel.

Mark L. Smith, who adapted Michael Punke's novel The Revenant with Alejandro G. Inarritu, wrote the script.

Clooney will produce the film with his longtime Smokehouse Pictures producing partner Grand Heslov with Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment. Production will start in October.

"Grant and I couldn't be more excited to be involved with this incredible project," Clooney said in a statement. "Mark is a writer we've long admired and his script is haunting. We're thrilled to be working with our friends at Netflix as well."

"Having known and worked with George for over two decades, I can't think of anyone better to bring this amazing story to life," Scott Stuber, head of Netflix's film division, added. "The book is powerful and moving, and Mark's adaptation is beautifully written. At its core, this is a story about human nature, and one that I know our global audiences will fall in love with, just like I did when I read it."

Clooney most recently worked as executive producer on Hulu's six-episode adaptation of Joseph Heller's Catch-22 starring Christopher Abbott. Clooney appeared in three episodes as Scheisskopf.

The two-time Oscar winner is also an executive producer on On Becoming a God in Central Florida, a Showtime dark comedy starring Kirsten Dunst that will debut on Aug. 25.

Another upcoming Smokehouse project is a war film based on Clinton Romesha's Red Platoon: A True Story of American Valor. Safe House's Daniel Espinosa was signed to direct.

Clooney has Oscars for his supporting role in Syriana and for co-producing Best Picture winner Argo with Heslov and Ben Affleck. His other producing credits include Our Brand Is Crisis, Suburbicon, The Monuments Men, August: Osage County, The Ides of March, The Men Who Stare at Goats and Michael Clayton.

Clooney and wife Amal Clooney were in the news this weekend when photos of the couple hosting former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama at their mansion near Lake Como, Italy. Michelle Obama was scheduled to attend a Clooney Foundation for Justice charity dinner, notes Hollywood Life.

Photo credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images