Gavin Rossdale Reveals He and Gwen Stefani Had a Ton of Therapy Before Splitting

Gavin Rossdale is opening up about his failed marriage to Gwen Stefani and the steps they took to try and save their relationship.

On Wednesday, the 51-year-old appeared on Loose Women to explain that he and his No Doubt singer ex-wife underwent marriage counseling.

“We had so much counseling, so much counseling, I could be a counselor,” he said. “I tried, I tried hard, but that’s the way it goes.”

The former couple called it quits after 13 years of marriage back in 2015, with the divorce being finalized in April of last year. Rossdale says that he and Stefani wanted to mend their marriage for the sake of their three sons.

“But when you look at it, in a weird way, there are no accidents,” he said. “Life works out how it should and I made sure I did everything I could so that if I was sat here two years on, I know I tried everything I could as opposed to being steadfast or arrogant or assuming I didn’t need help or we didn’t need help. I kind of embraced the help.”

Rossdale has now moved on with his new girlfriend, German model Sophia Thomalla. At this time, he has not introduced Thomalla to his children, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3.

“[We’ve had] a bit of FaceTime to ease it in you know,” he said.

Host Andrea McLean added how difficult it is for parents to introduce their new partners to the children following a divorce.

“That’s the crux of it, I’ve got to make sure it’s steady from my perspective,” he said.

Rossdale was then asked if Stefanie would have to meet his current girlfriend before she can be introduced to their children.

“It hasn’t worked the other way round so I don’t see why,” Rossdale said.

