‘Masters of the Universe’ Director Gary Goddard Faces More Sexual Misconduct Allegations

At least eight former child actors are accusing director and producer Gary Goddard of molesting them in the 1970s.

Goddard was a theater prodigy who rose to success in Hollywood as a young adult. He’s best known for writing and directing the 1987 film adaptation of Masters of The Universe. However, he always returned to his home in Santa Barbara when he could to direct youth productions and mentor younger performers, with the understanding that he’d help the best of them break into the industry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the last several years, Goddard has faced numerous accusations of abusing and assaulting his young actors during this time, and recently, several of his alleged victims have banded together to make their voices stronger through an exposé in The L.A. Times.

Last month, Anthony Edwards — known for his stint on ER, among many other roles — posted an essay online describing a pattern of abuse by Goddard. Seven other men came forward, verifying Edwards’ account. Many of their stories corroborate each other, or else they have witnesses and friends who remember hearing of the attacks back then.

Goddard hasn’t commented on the allegations, though his long-time publicist, Sam Singer, issued a statement to Variety.

“If it were possible to prove a negative, Mr. Goddard would debate these 40-year-old allegations,” said the statement in part. “Since that is not possible, he will not respond other than to repeat his previous categorical denial.”

Many of Goddard’s accusers have gone on to achieve greater success in the industry than their old mentor. They include Linus Huffman, Brett Nighman, and Mark Driscoll. The group of accusers say they witnessed many of each others’ assaults while Goddard slept among them during the theater troup’s tours.

“This is a man who’s attracted to little boys, and attracted in the sickest way,” Edwards said in a conversation with the L.A. Times. “This is not love, this is not friendship what he was doing. It is a horror because it is manipulating young hearts and minds.”

Though the Los Angeles Police Department has promised to seriously investigate any claims of sexual misconduct in Hollywood, these accusations fall beyond the statute of limitations.