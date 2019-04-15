Garage at George Foreman’s House Catches Fire

A fire broke out Sunday night at former professional boxer George Foreman‘s home outside of Houston, Texas, Sunday night.

Upon arrival at Foreman’s Huffman, Texas home, firefighters were met with heavy smoke coming from a large garage connected to the mansion. Officials said firefighters searched the home and discovered the fire started inside the garage, where there were about 40 vehicles.

A Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson said that the fire began in a golf cart by the back wall and that the vehicles did not appear to be damaged.

“Right now it looks like the cars are in pretty good shape. We do have an origin that’s towards the back of the garage, but there’s a lot of smoke damage and water damage,” Rachel Moreno with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office told KTRK.

Moreno’s statement that the cars were not damaged conflicts with a report from Fox News that claimed unknown damage to the 40 cars.

There were reportedly people home inside the house at the time of the fire, but everyone managed to get out safely. It’s unclear if Foreman himself was home. Fox News reports that Foreman was home while KTRK reports that it was unclear.

Following the fire, the boxing legend tweeted, “Don’t worry all is well. Dogs are barking and I don’t mean my feet. Thanks to all the firefighters. Huffman, Houston New Caney. Atascocita. Al them guy and women.”

The fire at Foreman’s home comes a few weeks after the Foreman family experienced tragedy when Freeda Foreman, George’s 42-year-old daughter, died by suicide in her Houston-area home.

Foreman spoke about his daughter’s sudden death on Twitter. He shared a photo of her college diploma as well as a photo of the two of them on her graduation day in a since-deleted tweet.

“Daddy I want to Box,’Get an Education first’ I said, well she brought The bacon home ( degree),” Foreman wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

“2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband) First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever,” continued Foreman, who has nine other children in addition to Freeda. “Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year [1] more decade.”

Freeda followed in her father’s footsteps and became a professional boxer, winning her first five bouts in the ring in 2000 before a loss a year later. She retired with a 5-1 record with three knockouts to focus her attention on caring for her family and various personal passions and to become a boxing promoter.

She is survived by her husband, their two children and three grandchildren, as well as her parents and siblings.

George Foreman is a dad to five girls and five boys. All the boys are named George, and Freeda’s middle name was after her father as well.