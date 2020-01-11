‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Kit Harington and Alfie Allen Just Reunited

Kit Harington and Alfie Allen had a subtle Game of Thrones reunion on Instagram, and it made fans nostalgic. The two were apparently together around the holidays, but they kept things pretty quiet as far as social media goes. By all appearances, the beef between House Stark and House Greyjoy has been squashed.

View this post on Instagram 📸 skills by Mr Harington… 😉 #hesalsoprettygoodbehindthelenstoo A post shared by alfieallen (@alfieeallen) on Dec 22, 2019 at 12:38am PST

Harington and Allen were co-stars on Game of Thrones for about a decade, culminating in the final season earlier in 2019. They showed that their friendship will go on even without the job to hold them together, as Allen revealed he was hanging out with Harington on Instagram last month.

Allen used a camera emoji in his caption, saying: “[Camera] skills by Mr. Harington.” In a hashtag, he added: “He’s also pretty god behind the lens too.”

Fans were pleased by the hint that Harington and Allen’s friendship is still going strong, especially after the controversial response to the final season. Harington is famously uneasy about social media, so most forgave him for being out of the photo himself.

Allen has made Instagram posts with other stars since Game of Thrones ended as well, including Sophie Turner most recently. It is clear that a franchise this big sticks with an actor for their whole career, but Allen does not seem to mind.

Allen’s character, Theon Greyjoy had one of the most shocking and gripping arcs in the entire series, beginning as an insecure, bratty young nobleman and then experiencing some of the most gruesome torture, brainwashing and physical deformity of any other main hero. In Season 8, he saw some redemption in the end, but many fans wished his finale could have been fleshed out more.

Compared to other stars, Allen has not made a ton of comments about the Game of Thrones ending. In August, he told Deadline that he was “pissed off” about the overwhelming backlash to the finale, at least on behalf of the technical crew. Then in October, he told Entertainment Tonight simply: “I’m over it.”

Allen’s most recent quote on Game of Thrones comes from December, around the time he hung out with Harington in the picture above. He told The Guardian: “I was excited to move on, without a doubt” when the fantasy epic came to a close.

“I think there was always that fear from when we started: God, you know, this is going to be for quite a while,” he said. “You don’t want to get sucked into thinking negatively about something that’s essentially a very positive thing, but I would fluctuate. The majority of the time, the feeling for me was: I either give it my all, or I piss and moan about it. Even if you are going to piss and moan about something, you’re going to use that emotion to the betterment of your character, and that’s what I tried to do.”

Allen has done some big work since the series finale, including a starring role in director Taika Waititi’s acclaimed comedy Jojo Rabbit. That movie will be out for home release next month.