‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie Travel Together Following Kit Harington’s Treatment

Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie enjoyed an eventful girls’ trip, making fans jealous of their adventures on Instagram. The former Game of Thrones co-stars enjoyed a getaway to India together with Clarke sharing some hilarious moments from the vacation on social media.

“NAMASKAR India,” Clarke wrote in the caption of the massive photo gallery, starting with a custom Hindu greeting.

“this is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true.”

She ended the caption adding the hashtags: “[breathe baby and let the madness melt away]

[brain altering joy] [rose leslie has my heart and soul wrapped up in hers] [DONT FORGET THE LOVE PEOPLE!]”

Fans of the actresses took to the comments to joke about their vacations, as well as run through many references to the hit HBO series.

“Please don’t burn it down!! (JK)… Have a gala time here and please please share your itinerary on Sunday so I can travel all the way there and get a picture with my favourites!!” One fan commented.

“Emilia Clarke is in India. Ok. I’m losing it. I’m *F—ING* losing it. Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke is here,” another user commented, sharing their freakout moment.

“KHAAALESSSII WELCOME HAI APKAAAAAAA,” another user wrote.

The trip comes just four months since Leslie’s husband and Game of Thrones star Kit Harington secretly checked himself for treatment. His rep told press at the time the actor had “decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

Reports surfaced he had gone to rehab to be treated fro stress and alcohol abuse after the end of the hit series in May “really it him hard.”

Leslie also received some game-changing news of her own following the announcement she would be exiting CBS All Access series The Good Fight following its third season, which saw her character leaving Chicago to start another law firm.

A source told Us Weekly in June that Harington “was in a very bad place, mentally, for years before seeking treatment” and “was always in his head about everything, and it gave him a lot of anxiety.” Leslie was “a driving force for him to seek help and better himself,” the source also said. “It was a very positive step Kit took getting himself into treatment.”

Harington’s break from the spotlight did not last long, however, as he was announced to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in upcoming film The Eternals, according to our sister site ComicBook.com.