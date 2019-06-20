‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Reportedly out of Rehab

Kit Harington is back home after a stint at a wellness treatment facility.

The Game of Thrones star was spotted in North London Monday, one month after it was confirmed he was receiving treatment for “personal issues” in a wellness facility in Connecticut.

The actor’s rep confirmed to press on May 28 that ahead of the HBO drama series’ series finale, Harington decided to “utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

It was not revealed whether Harington checked out of the facility for his London trip.

The actor reportedly checked into the retreat for stress and alcohol use and was “undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions.”

A source spoke with the outlet after news of his mental health treatment first surfaced, saying Harington struggled with his status as a big celebrity after the huge success of the show.

“For 10 years, Kit was almost interchangeable with Jon Snow, and fully inhabited this intense character,” the source said. “The role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school.”

“He took it very seriously, but it was extremely stressful,” they added. “Ultimately, now that he has that break and has said goodbye to Jon Snow, he needed help to figure things out and be himself — to just be Kit.”

Harington has also been opening the past about the pressures of fame amid Game of Thrones‘ success as a cultural phenomenon.

“It was formative years for everyone,” he previously told the publication. “I started at 22 and ended at 32 and those are amazing formative years. If you’re Peter Dinklage, you started at 35. It defines that decade of your life, and that will probably the most bizarre decade of your life.”

An insider previously revealed the actor felt the need to seek treatment for his wife Rose Leslie, who he met on the set of the HBO series.

“Kit went to treatment for Rose,” the insider told Us Weekly. “He was living a very unhealthy lifestyle. He was stressed all the time and using unhealthy coping tools.”

Another source told the outlet Harington was in good spirits as he decided to seek help.

“There is no stigma in going to rehab, and he will come out in much better shape,” the source said. “With the proper help, he [will] stay in good mental condition, and can get a grip on what’s next.”