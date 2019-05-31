‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Reportedly ‘Felt Lost’ After Series Ended

After almost a decade on Game of Thrones, star Kit Harington reportedly “felt lost” without the show in his life, which led to him attending a wellness retreat in Connecticut.

“He has felt lost since the show ended,” one source close to the actor told E! News Friday. “It was his life for so long and the realization that it is over has caused a lot of stress and despair. Figuring out who he is and what is next has really gotten to him….[He] really didn’t know how to cope with the sadness and uncertainty. The show was everything to him.”

Another insider told E! News his wife, fellow former Game of Thrones actor Rose Leslie, has been very supportive and encouraged the 32-year-old to get the help he needs.

“Rose is very supportive and proud of him for recognizing that he needed to take care of himself. It’s hard to ask for help,” the insider said. “She was very encouraging. Seeing Kit struggle was stressful for her, as well. She absolutely agreed that he needed to get some help so that he could feel better.”

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Harington checked into a Connecticut mental health retreat and has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. Treatment at the center reportedly costs more than $120,000 a month.

Harington’s representatives later confirmed he checked into the wellness retreat to “work on some personal issues” while he had a break in his schedule.

“He realized ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next?” a source told Page Six. “He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol. His wife Rose is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”

Harington was seen out in public Thursday, his first time out since the news broke. On Friday, TMZ also published a new photo of Harington walking around with someone connected to the facility, possibly a sponsor.

While doing publicity for Game of Thrones‘ final season, which ended on May 19, Harington made it clear that moving on from the show would not be easy for him. In an interview with Variety, he said he sought therapy as the show went on and his Jon Snow character’s role continued to earn more focus.

“It wasn’t a very good time in my life,” he told the site. “I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there — like I think a lot of people do in their 20s.”

He continued, “That was a time when I started therapy, and started talking to people. I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even f—ing act.”

When he found out what Jon’s final major act would be on the show, Harington told Jimmy Fallon, “I was very shocked and surprised at certain events and then I blubbed my eyes out. I cried.”

Jon Snow was Harington’s breakout role and earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He also voices Eret in How to Train Your Dragon 2 and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/Getty Images