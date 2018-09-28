‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Dramatic Hair Transformation With Blonde Pixie Cut

She may be known as the Breaker of Chains on Game of Thrones, but in her real life, Emilia Clarke is earning the title of Breaker of Manes.

On Thursday, the actress debuted a brand-new hairstyle on Instagram courtesy of hairstylist Jenny Cho and channeling the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt’s matching hairstyles in the ’90s, Clarke trading in Khaleesi’s long platinum blonde locks for a new pixie cut.

“Me: I’m thinking when Gwyneth and Brad had the same haircut. @jennychohair: I got ‘chu#nowijustneedanextra2feetoflegs @jennychohair I would follow you into any battle anytime anywhere #fortheloveofthelowmaintenance,” Clarke captioned the photo.

Clarke, who recently debuted a fresh tattoo to commemorate her time on the series, originally chopped her hair into a bob earlier this month following a wrap on filming.

“I done did it. Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know,” the GoT actress wrote. “All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhair and @candicebanks74 the genius creators of ‘KHALEESI WIG’ (and not forgetting all the hair on game of thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality.”

In order to step into the shoes of her on-screen counterpart, Clarke dyed her hair rather than wore a wig, something that she revealed severely damaged her hair.

“It is quite short – because my hair was, like, dying! So I’ve cut it a little bit shorter. It’s almost the shortest it’s been. I’m honestly trying to grow out the blonde, because it’s just killed my hair, and I miss having nice hair,” Clarke told Harper’s Bazaar earlier in the month. “I do like the length but I wish my hair was longer.”

Clark also revealed that a pixie cut has been her dream haircut.

“I do bloody love long hair, but then I’m always dreaming of cutting it all off and having a pixie cut – but I don’t know that my face could take it,” she said.

The Mother of Dragons is not the only Game of Thrones star who has intentions of changing their looks following the HBO series finale. In June, Clarke’s onscreen love interest Jon Snow said that his iconic long, curly hair likely wouldn’t stay.

“I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone,” Kit Harington said. “Short-short. The beard will be harder to get rid of — I quite like the beard. I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like ritualistic thing. I can’t go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow.”

Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season premieres sometime in 2019.